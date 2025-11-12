GSP investigating deadly head-on crash in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Fulton County.
What we know:
Troopers said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on State Route 70 near Rico Road.
According to investigators, a Toyota Camry was traveling east when it veered into the westbound lanes and hit a Toyota Tacoma head-on, killing the Camry driver.
The impact caused the Tacoma to catch fire, but the driver was able to get out safely.
The Tacoma driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
Troopers are still investigating what caused the Camry driver to cross into the opposite lane.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia State Patrol.