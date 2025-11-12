GSP investigating deadly head-on crash in Fulton County

The Brief A Toyota Camry crossed into oncoming traffic on State Route 70. The Camry hit a Toyota Tacoma head-on, killing the Camry driver. The Tacoma driver escaped a fire and is expected to recover.



The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Fulton County.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on State Route 70 near Rico Road.

According to investigators, a Toyota Camry was traveling east when it veered into the westbound lanes and hit a Toyota Tacoma head-on, killing the Camry driver.

The impact caused the Tacoma to catch fire, but the driver was able to get out safely.

The Tacoma driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Troopers are still investigating what caused the Camry driver to cross into the opposite lane.