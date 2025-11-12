Expand / Collapse search

GSP investigating deadly head-on crash in Fulton County

Published  November 12, 2025 8:30am EST
Fulton County
The Brief

    • A Toyota Camry crossed into oncoming traffic on State Route 70.
    • The Camry hit a Toyota Tacoma head-on, killing the Camry driver.
    • The Tacoma driver escaped a fire and is expected to recover.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Fulton County.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on State Route 70 near Rico Road.

According to investigators, a Toyota Camry was traveling east when it veered into the westbound lanes and hit a Toyota Tacoma head-on, killing the Camry driver.

The impact caused the Tacoma to catch fire, but the driver was able to get out safely.

The Tacoma driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Troopers are still investigating what caused the Camry driver to cross into the opposite lane.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia State Patrol. 

