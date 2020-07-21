GSP: Driver wanted in several states leads troopers on chase through Clayton County

Georgia State Patrol troopers said they have arrested a man wanted on multiple warrants from multiple states after a brief chase and crash Tuesday evening.

GSP said it started around 6:21 p.m. when troopers attempted to pull over a 2014 Porsche Cayenne along Tara Boulevard near Southern Regional Hospital. Troopers said the car was following too close and had a tag violation.

The driver, whose name has not been released, turned over a driver’s license to the trooper. When the trooper went to process the ID, the driver fled the scene.

Trooper said they pursued the vehicle and ended up having to perform the PT maneuver to stop the vehicle along Tara Blvd. just south of the Clayton County jail.

Troopers took the driver into custody. Investigators believe the driver’s license was a fake. Troopers were able to identify the driver and found outstanding warrants in California, New York,and Douglas County, Georgia.

Troopers said they found a weapon and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.