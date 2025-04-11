Group wanted for shoplifting slushie makers from McDonough Target, police say

article

Henry County police want to find a man and two women accused of stealing kitchen items worth nearly $700 from a local Target.

Officials say the theft happened on April 2 at the store on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

What we know:

According to investigators, the trio arrived at Target that night in a white sedan.

The group is accused of taking two Ninja Slushies and putting them inside one of their pants. They then left the store without paying and fled in the same white sedan.

The value of the two frozen drink makers is estimated to be $699.98.

Authorities shared surveillance photos of the vehicle and suspects in the hopes that someone could identify them.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the incident or know the suspects, please call Henry County detectives at (770) 288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121, or text us tips, videos, and photos to the department's tip line at (770) 220-7009.