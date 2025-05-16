Group wanted for stealing construction worker's vehicle in SW Atlanta, police say

article

Investigators are searching for a group of suspects they are wanted for robbing a construction worker in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say the robbery happened on Sunday when the worker was at a site near Rosa L. Burney Park.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Glenn Street SW around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report about a robbery.

When they got to the scene, the victim told the officers that he was working at the site when a group of men approached him. One of the men was carrying a firearm.

The men reportedly forced the worker to give them his keys and then fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

Authorities shared photos of the group taken from surveillance footage from nearby cameras.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a description of the stolen vehicle or any of the suspects.

What you can do:

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest of indictment in the case.

If you have anything that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477.