Group serving seniors urges Gov. Kemp to mandate masks statewide

LeadingAge Georgia said residents in long-term care facilities feel lonely and isolated right now.

The organization is urging Governor Brian Kemp to mandate masks because they say it will more quickly reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"It grows wearisome looking at those same four walls even when you're doing all the things you can do through technology," Board Member Terry Barcroft explained.

The association consist of for not-for-profit and other mission-driven organizations who provide housing and services for older adults.

They told us the pandemic and sheltering in place can take a toll on residents in long-term care facilites.

"Studies do show that social isolation has a significant impact on health and social determinant for health," Barcroft detailed.

In an effort to get seniors back into their communities, the association sent this letter to Governor Kemp.

Part of it reads that "our board members feel that community spread of the coronavirus will not be managed until masks are worn universally."

"This is not something we are asking for permanently. This is just a tool in the toolbox we can use to more quickly stop the spread and more quickly get our older adults out," Barcoft explained to FOX 5's Brian Hill.

Barcroft, who is also the President of Wesley Woods Senior Living, Inc., spoke with us at about the at-risk population within her facilities.

"'Where we actually have more positive cases are in our independent living, low income housing communities because those older adults have to leave their homes to get find food and other critical services," she detailed.

Long-term care facilities have been one of the hardest hit areas.

The Georgia Department of Community Health reports there are now nearly 2,100 deaths among residents in those facilities.

"We know the shelter in place order is intended to keep older adults safe and we're grateful for that. Our concerns are that older adults in long term care have now been sheltering in place for five and a half months, and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight," Barcroft mentioned.

A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force also suggests a statewide mask mandate.

"They miss their families, they miss their community being able to go out of their home safely."

The governor has refused to issue an order but encourages everyone to wear a covering and social distance.

He recently allowed local governments to pass their own mask ordinances.