Grill causes fire at Gwinnett County apartments

Gwinnett County fire crews contained a large fire that broke out at an apartment complex Sunday.

Gwinnett firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of The Corners at 1700 Apartments on Hunters Ridge Lane NW.

(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Fire crews were able to knock down most of the flames from the outside of the buildings and then went inside to completely extinguish.

(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Investigators learned the fire started from a grill located on a balcony.

Advertisement

No one was reported as everyone was able to safely evacuate, but at least eight people were displaced, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said.

The American Red Cross was requested for assistance.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.