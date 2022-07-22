Griffin police searching for suspected porch pirate caught on doorbell camera

article

Police in Griffin, Georgia are searching for a suspected porch pirate caught on camera wearing specific T-shirt.

Officials shared footage from a Ring doorbell camera taken on July 17 at a home on West Poplar Street.

In the video, the man is seen filling his arms with packages. After he grabbed all that he could handle, police say he left the area on foot.

According to investigators, the suspect is around 5-feet-9-inches tall with a thin build.

He was spotted wearing a T-shirt with a motorcycle and the words "Old Guys Rule" on the back.

"Old guys may rule, but porch pirates drool," the City of Griffin Police Department wrote on Facebook.

If you can identify him, please call investigators at 770-229-6450, ext. 544 or email griffincrimewatch@cityofgriffin.com.