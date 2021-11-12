Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
3
Freeze Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Frost Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Upson County

Griffin-Spalding County Schools lifts mask mandate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:09PM
Griffin
FOX 5 Atlanta

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Griffin-Spalding County Schools is lifting its mask mandate.

Taking effect Monday, masks will be strongly encouraged for students, staff, and visitors but not mandatory.

"This is not the measure of 50 per 100,000 that we were striving for but I believe that we are close enough to our target to reverse our mandatory mask policy," Superintendent Keith Simmons said. "With the holiday season upon us, I’m asking that you remain vigilant in your mitigation practices. I’m asking that you assist us in helping to keep our students and staff safe while also keeping our schools open for in-person learning."

The mandate was put in place at the beginning of the school year following a spike in COVID-19 cases and was to help "moderate" the transmission rate.

Superintendent Simmons said if the rate of COVID-19 should go up again in the area, the mask mandate may be reimplimented.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS