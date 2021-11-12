Griffin-Spalding County Schools lifts mask mandate

Griffin-Spalding County Schools is lifting its mask mandate.

Taking effect Monday, masks will be strongly encouraged for students, staff, and visitors but not mandatory.

"This is not the measure of 50 per 100,000 that we were striving for but I believe that we are close enough to our target to reverse our mandatory mask policy," Superintendent Keith Simmons said. "With the holiday season upon us, I’m asking that you remain vigilant in your mitigation practices. I’m asking that you assist us in helping to keep our students and staff safe while also keeping our schools open for in-person learning."

The mandate was put in place at the beginning of the school year following a spike in COVID-19 cases and was to help "moderate" the transmission rate.

Superintendent Simmons said if the rate of COVID-19 should go up again in the area, the mask mandate may be reimplimented.

