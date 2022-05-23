Man caught on video breaking into Griffin restaurant

article

Police are searching for the person who broke into a restaurant and stole handfuls of change from an area restaurant.

It happened around 10:15 P.m. on May first at the Wing It Deli at 131 E. Solomon Street. Griffin police said the burglar broke in business through the drive-thru window by smashing the glass.

Police said the thief made off with change from a tip jar and rolled coins from the register.

The burglar then tried to damage or remove the surveillance system, but did not succeed.

Police said the person who broke in had a book bag with a shiny or reflective patch on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Griffin Police Department.