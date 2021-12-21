Griffin police searching for van involved in theft of 7 AC units

article

Griffin police are asking the public for help finding a van believed to be connected to the theft of multiple air conditioning units.

Officials say suspects took the seven Rheem 2-ton air conditioning unit and heat pump along with their exchangers and wall thermostats on Dec. 10.

The van used in the incident is described as being a white Ford E Series small box van with the model sometime between 2008 and 2014 with sealed beam headlights, a black front bumper, and white grill.

Investigators believe the units might be used at a new construction site.

If you have any information that could help, please call investigators at 770-229-6450, ext. 507.

