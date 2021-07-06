Griffin police hunt for John Deere Gator thief

article

Police are working to find a woman suspected of stealing a John Deere Gator in Griffin.

Police said a woman identified by the hood she's seen wearing in surveillance video stole the gator and $5,000 in hand tools from a maintenance shop.

Police identified other people in security footage who are driving a gold Toyota Avalon. Police believe they may have information that would be helpful to investigators.

Police are searching for a suspect in the theft of a John Deere Gator, and five thousand dollars in hand tools from a City of Griffin maintenance shop.

The suspect in the photo appears to have red hair.

Anyone can share information with investigators by calling 470-771-3097 or emailing rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.