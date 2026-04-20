Griffin High School placed on Level 2 lockdown because of threat

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The Brief Griffin High School is on a Level 2 lockdown after a reported threat call. Officials say students and staff are safe and there is no on-campus threat. Law enforcement is investigating and restricting access to the school.



Griffin High School was placed on a Level 2 lockdown Monday morning as law enforcement investigated a reported threat made by phone, according to the Griffin-Spalding County School System.

What we know:

In a message to parents, district leaders said students remained in classrooms with doors locked while officers worked to determine the credibility of the external threat. Officials emphasized that all students and staff are safe and that there is no active threat on campus.

When SKYFOX flew over the school shortly after 1 p.m., some students could be seen gathered on a field while other students appeared to be returning to their classrooms.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SKYFOX image

What they're saying:

Dear Griffin High School Families,

Griffin High School (GHS) is currently in a level 2 lockdown. This means class is still taking place but students are remaining in their classes with classroom doors locked and not moving about the building. Exterior doors are also locked while law enforcement conducts an investigation to make sure that an external threat, that was made to police by telephone, has no credibility.

All students and staff are safe. There is no threat on campus but someone elsewhere made a threatening phone call to law enforcement. They are taking this seriously. Law enforcement officers are on campus. Additional school and district leaders are in place at GHS to provide extra supervision.

Students at GRCCA college and career academy will remain there until the lockdown is lifted. No students will leave Griffin High to go to the college and career academy until after the lockdown has been lifted.

Law enforcement officers are not allowing anyone into the building at this time. Please do not come to campus now.

We will notify you once the investigation is complete and the lockdown has been lifted.

The safety of students and staff is our priority. Thank you for your attention and cooperation.

What's next:

Law enforcement officers are on site and are investigating the threat. School leaders said students will not be released or moved to the college and career academy until the lockdown is lifted.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.