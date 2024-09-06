Greene County firefighter killed in the line of duty: Funeral services announced

article

Services for fallen Greene County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Christopher Robert Eddy will be held on Sunday. Eddy was fatally wounded while battling a vehicle fire near Greensboro.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor Eddy on Sunday after being killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Firefighters responded to a truck fire on Athens Highway at Lick Skillet Road shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 4. While fighting the blaze, an explosion occurred, killing Eddy. The cause of the fire and the explosion remains under investigation.

Eddy, a resident of the town of Buckhead, was a career firefighter. He began his service after graduating from high school, working first for Putnam County and later Greene County, where he rose to the rank of battalion chief. On his days off, he worked shifts for the Morgan County Fire Department. Eddy was also a member of Covenant Park Church in Madison.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation honored Eddy with an escort to the funeral home on Friday.

Eddy is survived by his wife, Lindsey Sisk Eddy, and their son, Bryson Sisk. He also leaves behind his parents, Lisa Dalton and Bob Eddy, as well as in-laws Marty, Kay, Loyd, and Allison Sisk. In addition to his family, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and his extended fire service family.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Morgan County High School competition gym, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will take place at Buckhead City Cemetery.

Those who knew Eddy remembered him as a brave firefighter with a good sense of humor, respected by his colleagues.