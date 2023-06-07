3 detained after shots fired near Greenbriar Mall

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Greenbriar Mall (FOX 5)

Three people have been detained after shot were fired near Greenbriar Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers rushed to the area around the Checkers off Greenbriar Parkway SW near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway after reports of people hearing gunshots.

Officers say they did not find any people injured by the shots or any damage to nearby structures.

Three people were taken into custody and were being questions.

Their names have not been released, and it was not immediately known if they will be charged in connection to the incident.