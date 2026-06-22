Great Big Game Show brings TV-style competition to The Battery Atlanta

The Brief Great Big Game Show is a new immersive attraction at The Battery Atlanta that puts guests right at the center of more than a dozen TV game show-style competitions! Great Big Game Show features studios in which teams go head-to-head in high-energy mini-games, each of which is inspired by the shows you love to watch on television. Each studio can fit up to 14 players total, and the games feature flashy lighting, dramatic music, buzzers, and a live host!



FOX 5 Atlanta is home to some of TV’s biggest game shows, including "Celebrity Weakest Link," "The 1% Club," "The Floor," and "Name That Tune." And if you’ve ever watched one of them and thought, "I’d be great at that!" – now’s your chance to prove it!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours playing for "big money, big money" inside Great Big Game Show, the immersive attraction which puts visitors right at the center of more than a dozen game show-style competitions! Located at The Battery Atlanta, Great Big Game Show features studios in which teams go head-to-head in high-energy mini-games inspired by the shows you love to watch on television. There’s "It's Elementary," in which you have to answer five elementary school trivia questions. And "Drawing in the Dark," where you have to draw an image while blindfolded. And "Spin Out," where you spin the wheel to earn points…but one wrong spin means losing it all!

Each studio can fit up to 14 players total, and the games feature the hallmarks of TV game shows: flashy lighting, dramatic music, buzzers, and a live host! Groups can book 60-minute blocks in the studio, and groups of 15 players or more may be split into two studios.

Great Big Game Show is located at 900 Battery Avenue Southeast, Suite 1010 — for more information on the experience, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning there, trash-talking our way to game show greatness!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Great Big Game Show website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



