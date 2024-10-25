Grease fire shuts down popular College Park restaurant

article

A popular College Park restaurant is now closed until further notice after a grease fire.

The fire broke out at Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar on Main Street on Thursday morning.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but two neighboring businesses - Milk & Honey and Johnny's Chicken & Waffles - were affected.

The three businesses are now working to reopen.

Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar opened in 2019 and is owned by Juan and Gee Smalls.

While the restaurant has not said when its Main Street location will be back in business, the owners say you can still visit their locations in West Midtown and Conyers.