Woman run over at Maricopa County gas station; driver sought

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8 hours ago
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Woman run over at Maricopa County gas station; driver sought

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A 68-year-old woman was run over by a driver of a red truck on Monday in Wittman and Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies need help finding the driver responsible.

At around 1:15 p.m., the driver was backing out of a parking space at a gas station along Highway 60 when the woman was reportedly hit.

"The pedestrian only sustained minor superficial injuries and she is recovering," MCSO says.

Now, deputies are trying to track down the person who hit the woman and left.

The truck is described as an early 2000s model Toyota Tundra. There isn't a license plate description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-TIPS(8477) or 602-876-1011. Reference Maricopa County Sheriff's Office report IR21-028881.

Watch the full video on YouTube (viewer discretion is advised):

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

