Grape harvest begins at Fulton County winery

You’d expect to have a colorful experience at a place called Painted Horse, right? And it doesn’t get much more colorful than peeling off your shoes and socks and stepping into a horse trough filled with grapes.

We did a little “I Love Lucy”-style grape stomping at Painted Horse Winery & Vineyards this morning, located on popular horse farm The Farm at Pamelot in Milton. Pamela Jackson is the owner of the 20-acre property, on which she’s welcomed guests for the past 25 years for horse riding lessons, horse boarding, and to host camps and birthday parties.

And where did the name Painted Horse come from? Jackson has been known to actually "paint" her horses – like the time she dyed them pink (with Kool-Aid, according to the website) for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jackson says it was during a trip to France in 2013 that the seed for a winery was planted; she began to create Painted Horse Winery & Vineyards in 2017. John Bowen serves as director of winemaking; Bowen’s award-winning wine career began in 2009 when he won a winemaking class at a silent auction.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Speaking of award-winning winemaking, we decided to “help out” this morning by doing some grape-stomping at Painted Horse (don’t worry – absolutely NO juice produced by our feet will make it into a bottle!) – not to mention exploring the property and learning more about the opportunities for our viewers to visit and do some taste-testing.

Click the video player to check out our morning in Milton!

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.