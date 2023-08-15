Grantville woman says she's lucky to be alive after tree falls on car

Woman survives tree falling on her moving car
Trees and power lines fell in South Coweta County in the town of Grantville. Crews are trying to restore power. One woman told FOX 5 she survived a large oak tree crashing down on her car while she was still driving it.
