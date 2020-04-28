Grants for Georgia school districts for distance learning

School districts in Georgia will soon be receiving grants to help their continued distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Georgia Department of Education announced a total of $21,578,236 will be distributed to 55 school districts.

The funds will go towards the purchase of digital devices such as laptops, Chromebooks, or tablets for students and educators. It also will go towards training, software, and mobile hotspots.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, I am grateful for the thousands of educators across our state who have adapted to continue providing a world-class education to Georgia students," Governor Brian Kemp said. “These grants will provide much-needed support as they continue to navigate changing educational landscapes, and I want Georgia's educators and students to know that they have our complete support in these challenging times."

“The 'digital divide' in Georgia is not a new issue, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more apparent," State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “School districts have done incredible work during the COVID-19 school closures and have been hard-working, creative, and thoughtful with the resources they have. But there is still a need for better digital learning infrastructure within our state, particularly in rural and underserved communities. These funds will help districts strengthen their digital learning capacity, extend summer learning opportunities, and ensure no student is left unconnected."

The funds can be used through Sept 30, 2021.

Click here for a full list of grant recipients