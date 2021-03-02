Grandparents' Tik Tok videos help break quarantine boredom

article

In the age of social distancing, a pair of grandparents are using social media to break up the boredom of quarantine.

When the pandemic started, Harmony and Joel Kaplan started making musical parodies about life in lockdown every week or so with the signature sign off, "Wash Your Hands."

They didn’t expect it to last the length of the pandemic but have continued to do it because it makes them happy.

The pair of serenading seniors post short videos on Tik Tok, which their grandchildren taught them how to use. So far, the so-called "Distancing Duo" has made nearly 50 videos, which have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Their most recent video about getting their second COVID-19 vaccine, was re-tweeted by Katie Couric. People from as far away as Dubai, the United Kingdom and Switzerland have watched the videos in a wide age range, too.

The couple, who have been married for 50 years, say they’ll continue making beautiful music together long after the COVID-19 crisis is over. They say as long as people keep watching and they can come up with new ideas, they will keep it going.