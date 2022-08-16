Grandfather shoots 'bully' grandson, investigators say

article

An 82-year-old grandfather was arrested in Coweta County, accused of shooting his own grandson during an argument.

Deputies said Lanier Baswell opened fire on his 33-year-old grandson because he says the younger man was drunk and bullying family members.

Deputies say Baswell himself had consumed a six-pack of beer.

Deputies have charged him with aggravated assault. The grandson was shot in the chest with a .38 caliber pistol.

Deputies expect he will survive.