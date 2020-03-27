Grammy-winning musician releases new album early

He’s already known around the world as a member of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band and successful children’s author. Now, musician Coy Bowles will be known to many for something else — giving families something new to listen to during this strange time of social distancing.

“The music is a hundred-percent positive, and it’s great for kids,” says Bowles of Music for Tiny Humans, his first-ever children’s album. Slated to hit streaming services two months from now, Bowles fast-tracked the album for release Friday. “It was supposed to come out in May, coinciding with Teacher Appreciation, which I think everybody has a bigger appreciation for teachers now,” says Coy Bowles with a laugh.

Bowles co-wrote and produced with album with Latin Grammy winner Carlos Sosa, and says the ten tracks cover a wide range of genres. “It’s amazing music, some of the best work that I’ve ever done, I’m excited to for it to get into homes,” Bowles says.

Music for Tiny Humans is now available on streaming platforms including Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora. Along with releasing the album early, Bowles is currently performing live shows for kids on his Instagram and Facebook accounts, happening at 4 p.m. daily.

Asked why he’s so passionate about using his creativity to advocate for children and families, Bowles says it all stems from the gratitude he feels about a career he never thought was possible when he was younger.

“Now, 15 years later, doing this stuff, I have a voice to a certain degree, and I think it’s my duty with that voice to give back, you know? And I take that very seriously.”