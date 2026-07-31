Grammy-winner Melissa Etheridge brings hits and new music to Atlanta

The Brief Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will bring her songbook of hits to Atlanta's Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on Friday, August 7. Etheridge is co-headlining the Raised on Radio tour with fellow superstar Wynonna Judd, and promises audiences, "We’re going to do our hits." Etheridge will also perform songs from her most recent album, the critically-acclaimed "Rise."



Two music icons, one big question: What to name the tour?

"We wanted people to know that we’re going to do our hits," says Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge about her current trek with fellow superstar Wynonna Judd. "We’re going to go down memory lane, we’re going to have a good time, we’re going to rock."

And thus, Etheridge and Judd came up with a memorable moniker: the Raised on Radio Tour.

The powerhouse musicians will take the stage at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park next Friday, August 7th, with Etheridge set to deliver iconic hits including "Come to My Window," "I’m the Only One," and "I Want to Come Over." The Oscar-winner will also play songs from her most recent album, the critically-acclaimed "Rise."

"So many of [the fans] have already heard the album, and that means so much, because it’s hard to reach the public now," says Etheridge. "It used to be, we could get a song on the radio, and you’d reach a large mass of people. Now, you have to really find new ways to get attention. And that people spent the time to listen to it means so much to me."

Etheridge — who also published the acclaimed memoir "Talking to My Angels" in 2023 — says sharing a bill with Wynonna Judd is a natural fit.

"Personally, she’s just my sister. We have so much in common, and we can really relate. And her group — her band, her crew, her whole tour family — is just that, it’s a real family."

Tickets for the Raised on Radio Tour are still available, and start at $51.50 for general admission lawn seats. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 7 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park (4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta) — for more information, click here.