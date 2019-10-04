Grammy-Nominated artist 'Rapsody' talks latest album and upcoming BET Hip-Hop Awards performance

article

She's a Grammy-Nominated rapper whose name is always mentioned when people discuss the best lyricists.

Hailing from North Carolina, "Rapsody" sat on the Good Day Atlanta couch with Alyse and dished on her latest album "EVE," as well as being excited to do her first ever awards show performance.

The album is comprised of songs named after iconic women of color from both past and present. In doing so Rapsody showcases the spectrum of what black women are, the beauty, and the legacy they’ve left and continue to leave behind.

Some song titles include, Serena, Michelle, Oprah, and Sojourner. Rapsody also discussed how Queen Latifah is a major influence on her career, mentioniong how she once of the reasons she decided to pursue music.

Rapsody will perform on the BET Hip-Hop Awards set to air Tuesday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

You can also catch her at the Coca-Cola Roxy November 16, performing on the same ticket as Big K.R.I.T. To purchase tickets click here.