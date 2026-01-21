Grady's new South Fulton Emergency Center on track for Fall opening

The Brief Construction is progressing on Grady Health's new 20,000-square-foot freestanding Emergency Center in Union City. The 24/7 facility aims to bridge the gap in emergency care for South Fulton residents. The center will be a full-service ER capable of stabilizing major trauma, heart attacks, and strokes before transferring critical patients via helipad to Grady's main campus.



Grady Health System is working to bring critical care to South Fulton, with construction now well underway on its first freestanding Emergency Center.

What we know:

Located at 5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road in Union City, the facility is designed to fill the "healthcare desert" left by the 2022 closure of Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center South. Currently, residents in this fast-growing area often have to drive up to 40 minutes for emergency services.

The 20,000-square-foot center is scheduled to open its doors in Fall 2026. Once operational, it will provide 24/7 emergency care staffed by the same expert teams found at Grady’s main downtown campus.

The facility will feature:

16 Exam Rooms: Including two dedicated resuscitation rooms for life-threatening cases.

Observation Beds: Four rooms designed for patients who need extended monitoring but may not require a full hospital admission.

Full Imaging Suite: On-site CT, X-ray, and ultrasound capabilities for rapid diagnosis.

Specialty Access: A helipad for trauma transfers and a dedicated ambulance bay.

Community Room: A dedicated space for free health classes and events.

Grady officials are emphasizing that this new facility is a full-service emergency room, not an urgent care clinic. It is equipped to handle strokes, heart attacks, major injuries, and other time-sensitive crises.

Why you should care:

By providing a dedicated emergency hub in Union City, Grady expects to significantly reduce wait times at its main hospital while ensuring South Fulton residents have "world-class care closer to home."