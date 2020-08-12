Grady: More than 2 dozen patients utilized temporary hospital at Georgia World Congress Center in first week

article

Grady Health Care officials said more than two dozen people have utilized the Georgia World Congress Center temporary hospital since reactivating last week.

In a letter released Wednesday, Grady Health Care president and CEO John M. Haupert disclosed 30 patients were admitted to the temporary facility, and six have been discharged.

“Thanks to our governor, Grady and other hospitals can transfer patients there who need minor to moderate care, freeing up beds so desperately needed by patients who require hospitalization for trauma or other serious conditions,” Haupert wrote. “That may not sound like a lot, but during a time when every bed counts, it’s significant.”

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Gov. Brian Kemp tours a temporary medical facility set up to house COVID-19 patients at the Georgia World Congress Center on April 18, 2020. (FOX 5 / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Haupert wrote that while they have been seeing a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, their emergency department continues to diagnose new cases.

Advertisement

“My hope is that we don’t need the center very long. Closing it would show that our community has stepped up its game, followed the recommended precautions, and done its part to reduce the effect COVID-19 has on our lives, our families, our friends, and our healthcare providers,” Haupert wrote.

While the temporary hospital is funded by the state, Grady Health Care has been tasked with running the facility.

Gov. Brian Kemp tours a temporary medical facility set up to house COVID-19 patients at the Georgia World Congress Center on April 18, 2020. (FOX 5)

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 2,865 people were hospitalized, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Breaking that down by capacity, 51% of all emergency room beds, 87% of all critical care beds, and 83% of all general inpatient beds were in use, according to the Georgia Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Also as of Wednesday, the GDPH reports 226,153 total confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. That's a 24-hour increase of 3,565 and a 1-month increase of 105,584.

The GDPH reports a second day where the number of deaths was over a hundred. Wednesday, 105 more deaths were added, according to the GDPH. The total number of deaths in Georgia is now at 4,456. More than 1,400 death record have happened in the last month.

More than 1.9 million tests have been administered in Georgia with 11.8% returning positive results, as of Wednesday, according to the GDPH.