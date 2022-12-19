Do you recognize him? Unidentified man checked into Grady Memorial Hospital

article

Grady Social Services needs help identifying a patient and hopes you may be of assistance.

A black male was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta.

Authorities said he weighed about 145 pounds, had no tattoos or other identifying marks and has been unable to communicate. They released a photo in hopes that someone out there can recognize him.

Anyone with helpful information is encouraged to call Grady's Social Services Department at 404-616-5331.