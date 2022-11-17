Grady asking for help identifying patient hit by car in Atlanta

article

Grady Memorial Hospital is asking the public for help identifying a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta.

Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.

The unidentified man is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 197 pounds. He has no tattoos or any other identifying marks.

In a photo supplied by the hospital, the patient is seen being supported by multiple medical tubes. He has long brown hair and a full brown beard with white accents.

If you know anything about the man, call Grady Social Services Department at (404) 616-5331.