Grady Health System begins rolling out COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Grady Health System said a majority of its employees will be required to have had a COVID-19 vaccine by October. The health care provider began rolling out its mandate this week.

"With the significant increase in COVID cases, we have a responsibility to provide a safe environment for our employees, medical staff, patients, and the community," the health care system wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

The rollout will begin with leaders, vendors, and new employees. All physicians, management-level staff, and vendors to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021. All new hires will also need to be vaccinated prior to starting with Grady.

The health care system said it is working on a plan and timeline for all staff members to be vaccinated and hope to announce it soon.

The announcement comes as the more virulent Delta variant now accounts for about 90% of new cases across the state, according to health officials.

Two weeks ago, Grady reported seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients. Prior to that, they were down to an average of about ten COVID-19 patients a day.

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday afternoon said the number of hospitalizations has also jumped by 200 to 3,820 statewide. Health officials have said more than 86% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the two-week average of new COVID-19 positive PCR tests has risen to 3,272, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The GDPH data also shows for the second day in a row, the combined positive PCR and antigen tests have inched higher, hovering just below 7,000, a number not seen since the end of January. The seven-day average is now above 5,536.

Vaccinations in Georgia this week surpassed 9 million doses with 46.5% of those eligible to receive the vaccine is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number lags behind the national average of 58.8%.

