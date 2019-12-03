Governor, opponents square off on proposed healthcare plan
ATLANTA - The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus is pushing back against Governor Brian Kemp's Medicaid waiver proposal, "Georgia Pathways."
Under the governor's plan, Georgians who complete 80 hours a month of "qualifying activity" -- like work, job training or community service -- would be eligible.
The state would enroll them in Medicaid or cover their share of their employer-sponsored insurance.
Applicants would then be required to pay a small premium.
But opponents held a news conference Tuesday, to instead push for Medicaid expansion.