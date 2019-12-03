Governor, opponents square off on proposed healthcare plan

The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus is pushing back against Governor Brian Kemp's Medicaid waiver proposal, "Georgia Pathways."

Under the governor's plan, Georgians who complete 80 hours a month of "qualifying activity" -- like work, job training or community service -- would be eligible.

The state would enroll them in Medicaid or cover their share of their employer-sponsored insurance.

Applicants would then be required to pay a small premium.

But opponents held a news conference Tuesday, to instead push for Medicaid expansion.