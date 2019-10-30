Governor Kemp to unveil 'Georgia Access' waiver plan Thursday

article

After months of work and speculation, Thursday afternoon Governor Brian Kemp will reveal his administration's plan for addressing Georgia's healthcare insurance marketplace and improving accessibility and affordability.

Dubbed "Georgia Access," the state plans to submit the 1332 State Innovation Waiver to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the U.S. Department of Treasury by the end of this year.

If approved by federal officials, the waiver would allow Georgia to use federal healthcare subsidies in a different manner than that initally spelled out under the Affordable Care Act.

In March, Governor Kemp signed the Patients First Act into law, which authorized the state to develop both a 1332 and a 1115 waiver for federal consideration.

In July, the state revealed there are nearly 1.5 million uninsured Georgians.