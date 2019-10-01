Government officials attend human trafficking prevention training

"No Room for Trafficking" is the name of a new campaign by the American Hotel and Lodging Association which aims to stop human trafficking in all hotels across the United States

Tuesday Governor Brian Kemp, first lady Marty Kemp, U.S. Senator David Perdue, and Rep. Doug Collins were among some of the Georgia officials to participate in human trafficking awareness training at the Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta Hotel.

Before training began, organizers outlined their overall goal for the effort.

This comes just a month after a lawsuit alleged that staffers at several metro Atlanta hotels allowed traffickers to rent rooms and took cash payouts to act as lookouts.