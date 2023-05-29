Marijuana legalization: Gov. Walz signs Minnesota cannabis bill into law

Gov. Tim Walz signed a law making recreational marijuana legal in Minnesota, with the state becoming the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis.

Starting Aug. 1, Minnesota residents over the age of 21 can legally possess up to 2 pounds at home and 2 ounces elsewhere. Public consumption will still not be allowed and you could be ticked as a misdemeanor, similar to other states.

Lawmakers said it will likely take 12 to 18 months to issue licenses to retailers and start selling marijuana.

The bill also allows residents convicted of cannabis crimes in the past to apply for expungement.

Joining Gov. Walz at Tuesday's signing was former Gov. Jesse Ventura. Ventura has been a fierce advocate of marijuana legalization, testifying during the legislative session for the cannabis bill. Last year, Ventura said Walz had promised to bring him to the signing when marijuana legalization was passed.

The bill to legalize recreational cannabis in Minnesota was approved by the legislature on May 20.