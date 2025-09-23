Gov. Kemp traveling to South Korea this fall to strengthen ties

article

The Brief Gov. Kemp and First Lady heading to South Korea, Japan this fall. Trip focuses on strengthening economic ties with key partners. Kemp’s office said visit planned before ICE raid at Hyundai plant.



Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will travel to the Republic of Korea this fall to strengthen Georgia’s economic ties with one of its largest development partners.

The trip comes weeks after an ICE raid at a Hyundai plant in south Georgia where 475 workers — including 300 Korean nationals — were detained. Kemp’s office said the trip, which will also include a stop in Japan, was planned well before the raid.

This will be the governor’s third trip to the region.