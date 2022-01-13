Gov. Kemp promises teacher, employee raises in State of the State

In his fourth State of the State Address, Gov. Brian Kemp announced he plans to increase funding for public education, increase teacher pay and invest in public safety.

"My Fiscal 2023 budget proposal will include a final installment of $2,000 to finish out the largest teacher pay raise in state history - a total of $5,000 since 2019," Gov. Kemp said.

In addition to teachers, school support staff and administrators would get a one-time $2,000 supplement as part of the governor's proposed 2022 amended budget. Bus drivers, nurses, and part-time school employees would get a one-time $1,000 payment.

"Hardworking Georgians in our schools - the school staff, administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and teachers - all do a terrific job keeping our kids safe and investing in their futures," said Gov. Kemp. "To support their heroic efforts day in and day out, I believe we as state leaders must continue to do everything we can to ensure they have the resources necessary to fulfill their mission and prepare the next generation of leaders for successful lives and careers."

Gov. Kemp's has also proposed a $5,000 pay increase for state employees, including state law enforcement.

GEORGIA GOV. PROPOSES $5,000 RAISE FOR STATE AGENCY EMPLOYEES

In addition, the governor's budget proposal includes $425 million to fully fund the state's Quality Basic Education, or QBE, formula.

Democratic members of the House and Senate held a news conference after Gov. Kemp's address.

Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain, said she found some of the governor's proposals encouraging, but was "extremely disappointed" by what he did not propose.

"We need to invest in our schools and students. I am glad that the governor is finally fulfilling his promise to raise teachers' pay, but there is so much more needed in education, especially right now. Online school has exacerbated the learning gap between students of means and students without means," said Sen. Butler. "Remember that the 'B' in QBE stands for basic. While doing the basic minimum is important, we can go beyond that and shoot for excellence."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE