Gov. Kemp asks business community to take trafficking training

Speaking to more than 2,000 business leaders Wednesday morning, Governor Brian Kemp asked them to take part in the state's new human trafficking training initiative.

The Governor and first lady Marty Kemp announced the new training at the State Capitol Monday. Gov. Kemp has asked all state agencies to get their employees to participate and now he wants the state's private-sector employees to do the same.

"I ask everyone in this room to join the nearly 80,000 hardworking Georgians in state government and encourage your employers, co-workers, and friends to take this very short training," Gov. Kemp said.

The Governor made the request at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce's annual Eggs and Issues breakfast at the Georgia World Congress Center.

"We're going to encourage our members to do that. It's absolutely, vitally critical," said Georgia Chamber CEO Chris Clark.