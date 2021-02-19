Gov. Kemp, administration unveils anti-street racing bill

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday the filing of new legislation to crack down on illegal street racing in Georgia.

House Bill 534 would create the crimes of "reckless stunt driving" and "promoting or organizing an exhibition of illegal drag racing or laying drags."

"I've said many times throughout my tenure in state government that one of the most fundamental obligations we have as state leaders is to keep our children, loved ones and our fellow Georgians safe," said Gov. Kemp.

Under the legislation, the penalty for anyone convicted of reckless stunt driving would be a suspension of their driver's license for one year on their first offense with the option to apply for "early restoration" after 120 days with payment of a $200 fee. After a second conviction, the penalty would be a three-year suspension, with the option to apply for early restoration after 18 months with a $300 fee. A third offense within five years would result in the offender's license being revoked.

State Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, filed similar legislation last month and said he and the governor plan to work together to get a bill passed.

"Any time the governor gets behind a particular priority that you are really, really passionate about as I am with illegal street racing, it really raises the profile," said Sen. Jones. "It also encourages more of our members in the General Assembly to work with us on developing comprehensive legislation."

Jones' bill is named for Jaye Sanford, a DeKalb County mother, who was killed by a street racer in November 2020.

"I would just hope that with this legislation we will be able to save other lives--that no other family will have to endure this kind of pain," said Bobbie Sanford, Jaye's mother-in-law.

