Gov. Gavin Newsom congratulates Kamala Harris on projected White House victory

California Governor Gavin Newsom congratulated fellow Bay Area-native Kamala Harris after her projected White House victory Saturday morning.

Minutes after Harris and her running mate Joe Biden became projected winners of the 2020 presidential election, Gov. Newsom took to social media to say California is proud of Harris' projected victory.

"My dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect, congratulations. California is so, so proud today," Gov. Newsom said on social media.

Gov. Newsom's congratulatory post comes as FOX News and the Associated Press called the presidential race in favor of the Biden and Harris Saturday morning.

Prior to running for Vice President, Harris was a member of the U.S. Senate representing California. Before that, she was the state attorney general and was the San Francisco District Attorney.