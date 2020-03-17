Gov. Abbott activates Texas National Guard in response to COVID-19

Governor Greg Abbott has activated the Texas National Guard to be prepared to assist with response efforts for the coronavirus.

Gov. Abbott says that the measure will ensure that the Texas National Guard can assist in various forms throughout the state when needed.

Healthcare workers and first responders that are members of the Texas National Guard are excluded so that they can continue to serve the people of Texas in their respective fields, Gov. Abbott says.

"By activating the Texas National Guard, we are ensuring Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said Gov. Abbott in a news release.

"I am grateful to the men and women of the National Guard for their dedication to serving their fellow Texans, and want to assure the public that this is a precautionary measure to make sure the Texas National Guard has the capability to serve at a moment's notice where they are needed most," Gov. Abbott adds.

