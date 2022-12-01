Gospel greats headline Atlanta 'Black Nativity' production

With a cast headlined by gospel artists Latrice Pace, Lawrence Flowers, and Joseph "Jojo" Clarke (fresh off a run on "America’s Got Talent"), the music of "Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience" will no doubt lift the roof off of Georgia Tech’s Ferst Center for the Arts this holiday season!

"Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience" opens tonight and runs through Dec. 18, with evening performances on Thursdays through Saturdays and afternoon performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Produced by Dominion Entertainment Group and directed by Robert John Connor, the holiday favorite (written by Langston Hughes and first produced off-Broadway in 1961) stars an all-Black cast and uses dance and gospel music to tell the story of the Nativity. And new this year, Dominion has produced a 13-song soundtrack to the show, which is available for order online and at shows!

Showtimes are at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Saturdays, and 3 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets range from $37 to $75, and there are special rates for groups of 10 or more people. For information on tickets and the venue, click here.

Of course, there’s nothing we love more than music here at Good Day Atlanta — and when we saw the list of talent involved in this year’s production, we knew we needed to book a morning with the Black Nativity team. Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning inside the Ferst Center for the Arts!