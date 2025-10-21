Gordon County man arrested after woman shot; meth and 60 guns seized

article

The Brief Deputies found a large stash of methamphetamine and more than 60 allegedly illegal firearms inside the home. The shooting victim is hospitalized but refusing to cooperate with investigators. 54-year-old resident Marty Worley was arrested at the scene and is held without bond, with more charges possible.



Gordon County deputies arrested an area man on drug trafficking and weapons charges after responding to a Friday afternoon shooting at a home on Rock Creek Road.

What we know:

Sheriff Mitch Ralston said deputies were called to the house on Oct. 17 after a woman was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She remains hospitalized and has not cooperated with investigators.

Detectives at the scene discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine and more than 60 firearms they say were being illegally possessed.

The resident, 54-year-old Marty Worley, was arrested at the scene. He is being held in jail without bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how the woman was shot or whether the incident is believed to be accidental or intentional.

It is unclear who owns the firearms found inside the home or whether any were used in the shooting.

Investigators have not said if Worley is suspected of firing the gun or if anyone else was present during the incident.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and additional arrests or charges are possible.