Gordon County deputies fugitives and seize meth during traffic stop

The Brief Three men, including two fugitives, were arrested on drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office. A large quantity of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, and additional meth and a firearm were discovered in the driver's motel room. All suspects face meth trafficking charges, with the driver also facing weapons violations.



A routine patrol by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of three men on drug and weapons charges, including two fugitives wanted on outstanding felony warrants.

What we know:

Deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on July 29 near the intersection of State Route 53 and Outlet Center Drive. Inside the vehicle were Brandon Lee Blackburn, 27, and his brother Ryan Michael Blackburn, 33, both of Woodland Drive. Authorities confirmed the two were wanted on felony warrants and took them into custody without incident.

Deputies also arrested the driver, Mario Santana, 42, who listed his address as Room 122 at the Rodeway Inn in Calhoun. A large quantity of methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle.

Investigators later searched Santana’s motel room, where they discovered additional methamphetamine and a firearm that was in his possession illegally.

What's next:

All three men face charges of trafficking in methamphetamine. Santana also faces weapons violations. The suspects are being held in the Gordon County Jail.