Rep. Doug Collins rails against 'anti-American' Hollywood over Amazon promoting Stacey Abrams doc

GOP Rep. Doug Collins, who recently drummed up controversy by criticizing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shortly after her death, railed against the “anti-family, pro-abortion agenda" and "anti-American" views in Hollywood, taking aim at Amazon for promoting Stacey Abram’s recent documentary on voter suppression.

The documentary about voter suppression, titled “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” debuted on Amazon Prime on Friday and features Abrams’ 2018 gubernatorial race in Georgia against Republican Brian Kemp. Kemp defeated Abrams by just under 55,000 votes. It was the closest governor's race in Georgia since 1966, the New York Times reported at the time.

REP. DOUG COLLINS HIT FOR TWEETING ABOUT GINSBURG'S ABORTION STANCE AFTER HER DEATH

“Some say there’s not an anti-family, pro-abortion agenda in Hollywood? Amazon has made the fawning Stacey Abrams documentary their default video for their millions of users logging into their platform,” Collins, who’s running for U.S. Senate in Georgia this November, tweeted Monday. “Hollywood is a moral cesspool where murder, violence, pedophilia and anti-American views are celebrated while life, family and patriotism are denigrated.

“Make no mistake about it,” said Collins, who currently represents Georgia's 9th congressional district. “These companies are trying to live out President Obama’s wish to ‘radically transform’ America by brainwashing our children into worshipping the likes of AOC and Stacey Abrams. We should demand that pro-life movies such as 'Unplanned' get the same front-page treatment.”

Last year, Barack and Michelle Obama signed a deal said to be worth $50 million with the streaming platform to produce content through their production company Higher Ground. Conservatives recently called on the Obamas to use their Netflix influence to remove the French independent film “Cuties,” which many argue sexualizes children and provides fodder for pedophiles.

Advertisement

CONSERVATIVES CALL ON OBAMAS TO USE NETFLIX INFLUENCE TO NIX 'CUTIES'

“Unplanned” is a 2019 scripted American film based on the real-life memoir by Abby Johnson, an anti-abortion activist and former Planned Parenthood clinical director who resigned in 2009 after witnessing an abortion carried out over an ultrasound.

It was distributed by Pure Flix, an evangelical Christian film production company, and many TV networks, including Lifetime, Travel Channel, Cooking Channel, HGTV, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, and USA Network, all refused to run advertisements for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Unplanned” is available on Amazon Prime but did not receive the same attention as the Abrams documentary, which was promoted on the streaming platform’s front page and Twitter account. Abrams’ documentary includes an interview with former Obama attorney general Eric Holder, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, among other officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collins was hit with criticism over the weekend for a tweet slamming Ginsburg, who died at age 87 Friday in Washington D.C. after a battle with pancreatic cancer, on her past rulings defending abortion laws.

“RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws,” he tweeted Friday. “With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live.”

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS.