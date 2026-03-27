Good News Friday: Positive news from around metro Atlanta

Here’s a look at some of the positive stories making headlines across metro Atlanta and North Georgia:

Rome educator named ‘hometown hero,’ to fly with Thunderbirds

A Rome educator known for his work in wildlife and outdoor education has been selected as a "hometown hero" and will fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Ben Winkelman, director of the Rome-Floyd County E.C.O. Center, was chosen for his years of community service and environmental education efforts.

Courtesy of Wings Over North Georgia

Winkelman has helped grow the center’s reach from about 2,500 students annually to more than 12,000, while continuing his work in conservation and law enforcement.

The Thunderbirds will headline the Wings Over North Georgia Airshow April 3–4 in Rome, featuring military and civilian performances, a drone show and fireworks.

Teacher honored at Alpharetta school

What we know:

A surprise celebration unfolded Thursday morning at Primrose School of Alpharetta as longtime teacher Genita Hill was honored as the school’s Early Educator of the Year. The recognition came during what Hill believed was a routine classroom visit featuring a guest reading by state Sen. Jason Dickerson before the moment turned into a schoolwide celebration.

Courtesy of Primrose School of Alpharetta

Hill, who has spent more than a decade at the school, is known for her warmth, creativity and ability to connect with students while fostering a lifelong love of learning. School leaders said she has also demonstrated a strong commitment to growth, balancing full-time teaching with earning her Child Development Associate credential, and making an impact beyond the classroom by mentoring colleagues and supporting families.

Courtesy of Primrose School of Alpharetta

"Receiving this nomination for Educator of the Year truly means so much to me. My heart is full," Hill said. "I was completely overwhelmed when I found out and honestly very surprised. Teaching and supporting my students is something I love deeply, and knowing that others see and appreciate that makes it incredibly rewarding."

Cherokee County elementary students honored

What we know:

Fifteen elementary school students from Cherokee County earned honors at the Georgia K-5 Science and Engineering Fair, district officials announced. The event was held at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.

Five students took home first-place awards, and two of those winners — Sanjay Gogineni of Macedonia Elementary and Krithi Kulkarni of Hickory Flat Elementary — also earned Grand Top 10% recognition in their divisions.

Photo courtesy of Cherokee County School District

Additional students placed second and third across multiple categories, including physics, chemistry, engineering and environmental science. District leaders praised the students, teachers and local sponsors, including Cherokee County Water & Sewerage Authority, Cobb EMC and Gas South, for supporting student achievement in science and innovation.

Gwinnett honors public safety heroes at Valor Awards

The Gwinnett Chamber recognized more than a dozen public safety professionals during its annual Valor Public Safety Awards on March 27 at the Gas South Convention Center. The event brought together more than 350 attendees to celebrate acts of bravery, leadership and service across Gwinnett County.

Eight awards were presented, including Public Safety Person of the Year, Unit of the Year and multiple Medal of Valor honors recognizing first responders for lifesaving efforts and extraordinary courage. A civilian partnership award also highlighted the role of community members in supporting public safety.

Courtesy of Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce

The ceremony also included a moment of reflection for Officer Pradeep Tamang, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year, and Master Police Officer David Reed, who is recovering from the same incident.

Baby goat brings joy, learning to Gwinnett school

Harbins Elementary School in Gwinnett County recently welcomed an unusual addition this semester — a baby goat named Lulu. The young goat joined the school community after being rejected by her mother and is now being cared for by a longtime teacher.

Lulu has quickly become both a source of comfort and a hands-on learning tool, helping students in STEM lessons about living things while also supporting children with special needs. Educators say the goat has had a positive impact on students’ social and emotional well-being.

School leaders say Lulu will eventually return to farm life as she grows, but plans are already in place to continue the program with other goats next school year.

Hawks, FanDuel donate $25K to fight food insecurity

The Atlanta Hawks and FanDuel recently teamed up for a "surprise and delight" event aimed at addressing food insecurity across metro Atlanta. The partnership provided $25,000 in direct support, with donations split between the APS Student & Family Support Hub and the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA.

Kat Goduco Photo

The event brought together Hawks mascot Harry the Hawk, the ATL Hawks Dancers and former player Kevin Willis, along with leaders from both organizations, to highlight the effort.

Kat Goduco Photo

Organizers said the initiative focuses on communities facing economic challenges, supporting access to food and resources while helping strengthen family stability and student well-being.

Downtown Atlanta brewpub expanding with gaming lounge

A popular downtown Atlanta brewery is growing its footprint with a major new entertainment space. SKOL Brewing Company announced plans to expand into a 30,000-square-foot Valhalla Gaming Lounge next door at its 200 Peachtree location.

The new space will feature more than 40 interactive experiences, including simulators, arcade games, bocce, billiards and more, along with dining, cocktails and private event areas.

Courtesy of SKOL Brewing

Leaders say the expansion, expected to fully open by May, aims to create a unique "eatertainment" destination and add to the growing energy in downtown Atlanta.

Alpharetta preschool celebrates 25 years with ribbon cutting

Carrington Academy Preschool in Alpharetta marked its 25-year milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside local leaders and community partners. The event highlighted the school’s long-standing commitment to early childhood education.

Courtesy of Carrington Academy Preschool

The celebration included remarks honoring the school’s legacy, a performance by Pre-K students and an open house with campus tours. Guests also enjoyed a spring art show featuring student work.