Good Day's Buck Lanford inducted into Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford is officially a Hall of Famer.
On Monday night, Lanford was inducted into the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame.
What we know:
In April, the Good Day anchor was surprised live on air with the news. He received the honor in person at the Gas South Conference Center.
Lanford, a former basketball player at South Gwinnett High School, was recognized for his longstanding sports broadcasting career and deep roots in the Gwinnett community.
Before he took the stage, friends and former co-workers recorded a special message for Buck, sharing just how much he impacted their lives over the years.
He also served as the events emcee.
Dig deeper:
Lanford wasn't the only notable sports figure who was inducted this year.
The others were:
- Jennifer Gardner (Norcross) Basketball
- Will Hinton (Dacula) Shooting
- Brian McCann (Duluth) Baseball
- Dexter Wood (Buford) Athletic Director, Head Football Coach
- Bradley Roby (Peachtree Ridge) Football, Basketball, Track & Field
From all of us here at FOX 5, congratulations Buck!
The Source: Information for this story was taken from the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame and previous FOX 5 reporting.