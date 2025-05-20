Good Day's Buck Lanford inducted into Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame

Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford is officially a Hall of Famer.

On Monday night, Lanford was inducted into the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame.

What we know:

In April, the Good Day anchor was surprised live on air with the news. He received the honor in person at the Gas South Conference Center.

Lanford, a former basketball player at South Gwinnett High School, was recognized for his longstanding sports broadcasting career and deep roots in the Gwinnett community.

Before he took the stage, friends and former co-workers recorded a special message for Buck, sharing just how much he impacted their lives over the years.

He also served as the events emcee.

Dig deeper:

Lanford wasn't the only notable sports figure who was inducted this year.

The others were:

Jennifer Gardner (Norcross) Basketball

Will Hinton (Dacula) Shooting

Brian McCann (Duluth) Baseball

Dexter Wood (Buford) Athletic Director, Head Football Coach

Bradley Roby (Peachtree Ridge) Football, Basketball, Track & Field

From all of us here at FOX 5, congratulations Buck!