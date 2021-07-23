Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady welcomes new baby boy
ATLANTA - FOX 5 is thrilled to announce the newest member of the Good Day Atlanta team.
Good Day's Alyse Eady and her family just welcomed their newest addition.
Little Wyatt was born Wednesday.
He weighs in at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.
Eady tells us that his big sister Sofia can't wait to meet him.
