Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 20, 2022

Six seasons of television and one feature film just weren’t enough — so this weekend, the beloved characters of "Downton Abbey" are back in the big screen.

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" is the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s Downton Abbey, and continues the story first told in the blockbuster PBS series of the same name. This time around, half of the characters head off to the French Riviera to check out an inherited villa, while the rest stay behind in the house as a Hollywood film crew takes over to make a movie.

"You know, I was fine with it when I read the script," laughs Michelle Dockery, whose Lady Mary stays behind at Downton Abbey. "It was seeing the footage of them in France on our WhatsApp group — we had a whole group, and they would send us this flurry of messages — and seeing them on the beach and everything, of course I was completely envious. It looked absolutely glorious, and looks stunning in the film."

Adds Allen Leech, who did film in France, "We were the lucky ones. We didn't know anything about it until we read the script. So, we felt very lucky when we read it, and there was some furious texting going on: 'How do we break this to Michelle?'"

Hugh Dancy joins the franchise in the new film, portraying the director helming a film at Downton Abbey. The actor says portraying a director was an illuminating experience — especially when getting some insight from director Simon Curtis.

"Our director, Simon, would say, ‘All you care about is your film. You don't care about any of these people. You just want to get out of that house, and the actors are really annoying, and you just want them to do the scene properly and get on with the next scene because you've got to make your day.' And I thought, 'Oh, wow, that's what's going on in your mind all the time?’"

When told that Atlanta recently hosted "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition," Laura Carmichael (who plays Edith) recalls being a fan of the experience when she attended its opening in Singapore.

"I loved it," says Carmichael. "It's something that people can enjoy, because so much of the enjoyment of the show is seeing the details. So, being up-close to the costumes and you get to see some of the attention to detail that goes into making the show."

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" is open in theaters nationwide now. For more information on the film, click here. And click the video players in this article to watch our interviews with the stars!

Chris Booth gives tips and strategies to keep children with autism engaged this summer:

While the free-flowing days of summer can be relaxing for some children, the break from school routines may be stressful for kids with autism, who often thrive in structured and predictable settings. As school winds down for the year and summer is quickly approaching, Marcus Austism Center clinical care coordinator Chris Booth joins Good Day with tips for keeping children with autism engaged with structured activities during the break. Parents can work with their children to ensure they don’t lose the skills they gained or forget what they learned during the school year. Some of these strategies include:

Maintain a familiar routine, even when traveling. As much as possible, stick to the same mealtimes and bedtimes you keep during the school year.

Turn everyday activities like going to the grocery store or helping around the house into learning opportunities. Use these events to teach a new skill or practice one she already has.

Reinforce positive behaviors. Reward your child for practicing skills like reading and following house rules.

Help your child learn through play and encourage time outdoors. Play-based activities are crucial to improving skills in every developmental area.

Although scheduling is key, make sure to allow for breaks and downtime. And don’t forget to focus on having fun—it might lead to discoveries and development your child doesn’t normally find in a classroom.

Metro Atlanta contestant Alejandro returns to "MasterChef" for season 12 to compete for a chance to win: Home cooks serve up their signature dishes to the judges; guest judge Emeril Lagasse. Alejandro will appear in Season 12 of "Masterchef Back to Win." The show premieres Wednesday, May 25, at 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

The History Channel’s two-night television event "Theodore Roosevelt": "Theodore Roosevelt" explores one of history’s most interesting men a cowboy, soldier, statesman, conservationist, adventurer, reformer and author who suffered profound personal loss and became at age 42 the youngest president of the United States, having a monumental impact that is still felt today. Based on the New York Times bestseller Leadership: In Turbulent Times by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin. The five-hour TV event was executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information click here.

R&B Artist Jacquees talks his new single "Say Yeah": While working on his new album, Jacquees kept busy with the 2021 fan favorite singles "Freaky As Me" featuring Mullato which was Most Added at Urban Radio, "Bed Friends" featuring Queen Naija and the #1 Most Added at Urban Radio single "Not Just Anybody" featuring Future. Now he's released his new single "Say Yeah." It's available on all streaming platforms. Follow him on social media @Jacquees

Willie Moore talks about the I Am 360 Man Conference: Join Eric Thomas, Deion Sanders, Ed Mylett, and Jesse Itzler at the first-ever Annual 360 Man Conference. For more information click here.