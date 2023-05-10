Good Day Atlanta viewer: May 10, 2023

CEO of MUST Ministries Ike Reighard talks Summer Lunch Program: The program is eight weeks long. He explains how to put together a "kids kit." The kit costs $10 to make and ultimately provides one week of meals for a child during the summer. For more information on donations and drop-offs click here.

SCAD Studio amplifies the art of effective communication: SCADamp is a professional presentation studio developed by SCAD president Paula Wallace and launched in 2020. It’s essentially a communications school-within-a-school, with a series of high-energy workshops, a virtual reality stage, and real-world simulations — all designed to develop and polish communications skills.

The simulations include a mock airplane interior, elevator, and coffee shop, all environments in which students can work with SCADamp’s team of experts. SCADamp is available to all students and alumni at no additional charge, and is available on both the Atlanta and Savannah campuses.

Chef Nobu visits namesake hotel and restaurant in Buckhead: For the first time since Nobu Hotel and Restaurant opened its doors in Buckhead last November, the man whose name is on the building stopped by for a visit. Chef Nobu Matsuhisa visited Atlanta last week to host a special tasting event at the hotel’s rooftop pool.

Brian Hart Hoffman denos a Stone Fruit Clafoutis recipe with a twist: This recipe is from the May/June issue and adds a twist of Georgia peaches. He has a great trick to share that uses needle nose pliers to easily remove pits from peaches.

Thomas Boyce III can next be seen starring as an ensemble lead in the highly anticipated new Disney+ movie, CRATER: The film is directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez ("Homecoming," "13 Reasons Why"), and is a coming-of-age science fiction adventure in the vein of Stand By Me, set on a moon colony. The story follows a young boy named Caleb (played by Isaiah Russell-Bailey), grappling with the death of his father, who is growing up on a lunar mining colony. With the help of his four best friends, the crew of young teens decide to explore a legendary, mysterious crater, prior to being permanently relocated to another planet. Crater additionally stars McKenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong and American rapper Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, best known by his stage name "Kid Cudi." The film is set to be released on Disney+ this Friday. Watch the trailer here.

Anissa Matlock about her role on Amazon Prime Video "The Power": Anissa can be seen as ‘Cat’ alongside powerhouses Auli'i Cravalho, Precious Mustapha, Leslie Mann and Toni Collette. The Power is a global thriller based on Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel. The world of The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. Following remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of power balance. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video now. Click here to watch the trailer.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Robert De Niro is a dad again, and could there be a Verzuz happening between Fantasia & Jennifer Hudson? Niecey Shaw has the latest. Catch her middays from 10 til 3 pm on Classix 102.9