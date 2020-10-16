Good Day Atlanta viewer information story October 16, 2020

Who you gonna call? Ghosts of Marietta!: With weekend tours year-round, there are plenty of opportunities to do some ghost-hunting with Ghosts of Marietta.

But, let’s be honest – there’s no better time to search for spirits than during the spooky month of October.

That’s why we spent the morning with the ghoulish gang behind Ghosts of Marietta, which leads regular tours through the historic streets of Marietta, stopping to tell the stories of past residents…who just don’t seem to want to leave! Although Ghosts of Marietta usually offers a variety of tours – including popular trolley tours and pub crawls – guides are currently only leading the Haunted Walking Tour, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Stops include the Strand Theatre, opened in 1935 and apparently visited by at least one very noisy patron (workers report hearing screams coming from the balcony!) and Kennesaw House, which is now home to the Marietta Museum of History but was once used as a very different kind of facility.

The tour is 90 minutes long, and costs $17 for adults and $12 for children ages 12 and under – and it begins at the Root House Museum, near the new Marietta Square Market.

http://ghostsofmarietta.com/october-2020

https://www.mariettahistory.org

https://earlsmithstrand.org

"Humans of New York" creator Brandon Stanton on Good Day Atlanta: He's the creator, photographer and author of the massive hit, "Humans of New York." Marietta native Brandon Stanton was once named to Time Magazine's "30 People Under 30 Changing The World." And ths morning it tops the New York Times Bestsellers List. Brandon Stanton joins us live from New York to talk about his latest achievemnt. For more information click here.

Apple Fritter Bread with Chef Elizabeth Weaver: Apple season is coming to an end in Georgia. What will you do with al thoseapples you pickede or purchased at the store? Why not try some home baking? Personal Chef and Marietta native, Elizabeth Weaver joins us with a fall comfort food recipe for baking your own Apple Fritter Bread. For more information on Chef Elizabeth Weaver or Elizabeth's Edibles personal chef services click here. For today's recipe see below.

Apple Fritter Bread

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp. Cinnamon

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp. Vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

1 1/2 cups diced apples (about 4 med apples)

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a small bowl, mix the brown sugar and cinnamon. Set it aside.

3. Using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar together for 3 – 5 minutes.

4. Add eggs, one at a time. Mix together.

5. Add vanilla extract.

6. In a bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking powder.

7. Starting with the flour mixture, add flour and then milk and alternate each ending with the flour mixture

8. Use 3 teaspoons of the cinnamon sugar mixture and coat the apple.

9. Add apples to the dough.

10. Place apple bread mixture in a greased loaf pan.

11. Bake for 45 – 50 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

12. Cool in the pan for 10 – 15 minutes.

13. Enjoy

Pike Nurseries: Gardening out of a container. For more information click here.

KD Bowe joins us from Praise 102.5 with a lesson on mediocrity: For more information on KD Bowe click here.